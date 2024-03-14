Animal rescuers don bizarre costumes to take care of baby fox!

Richmond, Virginia - To take care of an orphaned baby fox and keep the animal from becoming too used to humans, caregivers at the Richmond Wildlife Center in Virginia came up with a foxy idea.

Animal rescuers are dressing up as foxes to help keep baby fox kits wild! © 123RF/mikelane45

A man was walking his dog one chilly February evening in Richmond, Virginia when he heard a soft squeaking sound.

He cautiously approached and discovered a small bundle of fur!

Initially, the man thought he'd found a young cat. Animal rescuers, however, quickly realized that the critter wasn't a kitten, but rather a kit – aka a baby fox!

When the red fox kit was discovered, it weighed just 80 grams and was less than 24 hours old. Its umbilical cord was still attached!

Melissa Stanley, Executive Director of the Richmond Wildlife Center, said in a Facebook post that they tried to locate the kit's mother. Sadly, they found that the mama had been trapped and removed from the property.

Stanley and her team wanted to nurse the kit but didn't want the wild animal to get too attached to humans. That's when they figured out a unique way to feed the kit!

Rescuers donned a fuzzy fox mask and rubber gloves for nursing the baby! The organization shared a video of its bizarre-looking yet inventive feeding scheme to Facebook.