Australian farmer survives crocodile attack by biting back!

This cattle farmer got lucky and was able to fight off the crocodile by biting it. © 123RF/lkonya

Colin Deveraux (65) of northern Australia was on his way to build a fence near the Finniss River at the beginning of October when he was attacked, ABC News reports.

The cattle farmer stopped his car when he noticed fish swimming in the middle of a retreating river, or oxbow lake. He got out of his car and stepped into the water.

"I took two steps and [the crocodile] latched onto my right foot," Colin says.

"It was a big grab and he shook me like a rag doll and took off back into the water, pulling me in," the farmer added.

Colin says he tried to fight the crocodile by kicking it in the ribs, but that didn't work. Luckily, being pulled in deeper gave him a strange opportunity.

"I was in such an awkward position… but by accident, my teeth caught his eyelid," he said. "It was pretty thick, like holding onto leather, but I jerked back on his eyelid and he let go."