Baby monkey discovered by police in unusual traffic stop
Madera, California - During a traffic stop on a California highway, officers made an unusual animal discovery.
On the evening of December 30, a police patrol had to stop the driver of a Rolls-Royce Ghost for speeding and checked the 27-year-old's car.
However, the officers could never have expected what they saw inside the vehicle!
In a post on Facebook, the California Highway Patrol in Madera wrote that they found the driver of the car under the influence of alcohol.
A large amount of cannabis was also allegedly in his possession.
But the big surprise was yet to come!
An officer discovered a one-month-old spider monkey dressed in a pink one-piece suit.
27-year-old driver charged with "possession of an exotic animal"
The man reportedly held the monkey to his body, and one of the police officers ultimately agreed to take the baby in overnight.
The next day, they transported it to a local animal shelter and the spider monkey was then brought to Oakland Zoo for appropriate care.
"The California Department of Fish and Wildlife discourages illegal pet trade," the Facebook post warned.
"If I had a monkey in my car, I would probably go excessive speeds too because I wouldn't want you to take my monkey," wrote one commenter. "Look at it's sweater."
The owner was initially arrested for drunk driving, but now faces several charges, including "possession of an exotic animal."
