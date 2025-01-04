Baby monkey discovered by police in unusual traffic stop

Madera, California - During a traffic stop on a California highway , officers made an unusual animal discovery.

The driver of the car had a spider monkey in his possession that was only a few weeks old. © Screenshot/Facebook/CHP - Madera

On the evening of December 30, a police patrol had to stop the driver of a Rolls-Royce Ghost for speeding and checked the 27-year-old's car.

However, the officers could never have expected what they saw inside the vehicle!

In a post on Facebook, the California Highway Patrol in Madera wrote that they found the driver of the car under the influence of alcohol.

A large amount of cannabis was also allegedly in his possession.

But the big surprise was yet to come!

An officer discovered a one-month-old spider monkey dressed in a pink one-piece suit.