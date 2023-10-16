Baby seal abandoned on beach saved by eagled-eyed dog walker!

Belford, UK - A British woman walking her dog on the beach was suddenly thrust into the role of an animal rescuer when she stumbled upon a gray seal pup in trouble.

This dog walker spotted a white dot on the beach. It turned out to be a baby seal in need of help. © Screenshot/ Facebook/British Divers Marine Life Rescue/Jane Hardy

The woman quickly alerted the Divers Marine Life Rescue organization, who rushed to the scene to discover the poor, beached animal abandoned. Saving it was no easy task.

"At first we thought the pup wasn't breathing," marine mammal medic Lynn Young told The Dodo. "But then, with great relief, we saw her move her head."

Lyyn and her colleague Jane Hardy initally observed the stranded baby animal from a distance. They had to determine if the seal pup was part of the seal colony on the beach or if it belonged to another group. They had to keep their distance even though the tide was rising, as surprising a large number of seals can be dangerous.

After several hours, the other seals headed back into the water, and the rescuers could approach. They wrapped the baby in a towel and got her to safety.