Baby seal abandoned on beach saved by eagled-eyed dog walker!
Belford, UK - A British woman walking her dog on the beach was suddenly thrust into the role of an animal rescuer when she stumbled upon a gray seal pup in trouble.
The woman quickly alerted the Divers Marine Life Rescue organization, who rushed to the scene to discover the poor, beached animal abandoned. Saving it was no easy task.
"At first we thought the pup wasn't breathing," marine mammal medic Lynn Young told The Dodo. "But then, with great relief, we saw her move her head."
Lyyn and her colleague Jane Hardy initally observed the stranded baby animal from a distance. They had to determine if the seal pup was part of the seal colony on the beach or if it belonged to another group. They had to keep their distance even though the tide was rising, as surprising a large number of seals can be dangerous.
After several hours, the other seals headed back into the water, and the rescuers could approach. They wrapped the baby in a towel and got her to safety.
Baby seal recovers well
Conservationist Jane Hardy told the Dodo that the baby seal " didn’t seem to mind being moved. She even slept for some of the journeys, probably because she was cold, exhausted, and premature."
The rescuers warmed the baby with a heat lamp and gave her fluids until the gray seal got stronger. After a few days, the seal was strong enough to move on to the Hessilhead Wildlife Center.
Now the baby animal is healthy and even has a new name – Mystic!
Cover photo: Screenshot/ Facebook/British Divers Marine Life Rescue/Jane Hardy