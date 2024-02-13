Bear break-in! Beary big intruder caught on home camera

North Bend, Washington - Washington homeowner Amy Holt had a close call with a wild animal and her security camera caught the whole thing, as a brown bear was trying to break in!

This brown bear's attempted break in was caught on camera. © Screenshot/Facebook/Amy Holt

The North Bend, Washington resident's porch camera caught the bear trying to get into her house.

Holt shared the video on Facebook afterward, writing, "The bear is back, but tonight he’s trying to break into the house."

The video shows the bear make its way onto the porch, it even manages to balance on the railing.

After a quick look through the window, the brown bear headed over to the doggie door and pawed at it. He stuck his paw through it several times and stuck his snout in.

"He was actually reaching inside the house," she wrote. "Our dogs never barked, even though he was making quite a bit of noise with the doggie door.

"We keep yelling at him and making noise, but it doesn’t seem to faze him much."