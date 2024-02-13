Bear break-in! Beary big intruder caught on home camera
North Bend, Washington - Washington homeowner Amy Holt had a close call with a wild animal and her security camera caught the whole thing, as a brown bear was trying to break in!
The North Bend, Washington resident's porch camera caught the bear trying to get into her house.
Holt shared the video on Facebook afterward, writing, "The bear is back, but tonight he’s trying to break into the house."
The video shows the bear make its way onto the porch, it even manages to balance on the railing.
After a quick look through the window, the brown bear headed over to the doggie door and pawed at it. He stuck his paw through it several times and stuck his snout in.
"He was actually reaching inside the house," she wrote. "Our dogs never barked, even though he was making quite a bit of noise with the doggie door.
"We keep yelling at him and making noise, but it doesn’t seem to faze him much."
Do bird feeders tempt bears?
The big beast eventually gave up and turned away, but the frightening event left Holt and Facebook users shaken.
Seeing bears in North Bend Washington isn't that surprising as it's a rural area, Holt explained to KOMONews. She went on to say that seeing the animals is actually one of the reasons she enjoys living there.
"The video is completely entertaining, but also makes me a little worried about waking up in bed with the bear next to me," Holt said.
Holt practices bear safety with her garbage and usually brings her bird feeders in at night. Unfortunately, the night this beary big burglar tried to get in, she hadn't brought the bird feeder inside.
"My bad," she wrote at the end of her post.
Hopefully, this brown bear won't try its paws at burglary again.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Amy Holt