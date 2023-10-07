Beloved Wisconsin miniature horse found dead in gruesome and suspicious circumstances

Lone Rock, Wisconsin - A much-loved miniature horse in Wisconsin was found dead in a tragedy that her owner is convinced was no accident.

Wood Weller was heartbroken to find that his miniature horse had been killed with a crossbow. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Jessie Elizabeth & Facebook/Marcus Aarsvold

Penny was more than a farm animal. For Wood Weller, she was a treasured member of the family.

The horse was killed sometime between September 26 and 29 according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office's statement.

Penny's body was found in a fenced pasture near the county forest last week, according to Wood's Facebook post about the heartbreaking incident.

"When I went … Friday to check, I found she had a crossbow arrow perfectly put in her to the left of center and completely buried in her chest cavity," Weller wrote on Facebook.

"My heart is broken for my grandchildren that have no possible way to put this into context and of course we will not tell them that an arrow killed her," he shared.