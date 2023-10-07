Beloved Wisconsin miniature horse found dead in gruesome and suspicious circumstances
Lone Rock, Wisconsin - A much-loved miniature horse in Wisconsin was found dead in a tragedy that her owner is convinced was no accident.
Penny was more than a farm animal. For Wood Weller, she was a treasured member of the family.
The horse was killed sometime between September 26 and 29 according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office's statement.
Penny's body was found in a fenced pasture near the county forest last week, according to Wood's Facebook post about the heartbreaking incident.
"When I went … Friday to check, I found she had a crossbow arrow perfectly put in her to the left of center and completely buried in her chest cavity," Weller wrote on Facebook.
"My heart is broken for my grandchildren that have no possible way to put this into context and of course we will not tell them that an arrow killed her," he shared.
Miniature horse's death doesn't appear to be an accident
Wood dismissed the idea that Penny's death was a wild hunting accident, "She is white with brown and does not look like a deer!"
He added that police on the scene didn't think her death was an accident either. After examining Penny's body, officers took the arrow as evidence. It's being tested for DNA.
Wood also wants answers and is offering a $1,000 reward for information about what happened to Penny.
Law enforcement officers have set up a tip line and are asking anyone with information about Penny's death to get in touch. The investigation into the gruesome killing is ongoing.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Jessie Elizabeth & Facebook/Marcus Aarsvold