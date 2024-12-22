Beluga whale hilariously steals the show during romantic proposal!

Atlanta, Georgia - A female beluga whale turned a marriage proposal into the ultimate viral moment, capturing the hearts of millions on TikTok.

This beluga whale hilariously crashed a romantic proposal! © Screenshot/TikTok/@withlovebyliv

On Wednesday, Gavin Hulberg decided to propose to his girlfriend, Olivia Walsh, at an aquarium in Georgia.

As People reported on Friday, the romantic moment will probably be remembered forever – but not for the reason these lovebirds may have expected!

A viral clip of the proposal shared to TikTok reveals that the big question was "crashed" by a surprise guest.

Just as Hulberg got down on one knee, the 16-year-old female beluga named Quin, who was swimming in a tank behind the couple, literally dropped her jaw!

The audience in attendance at the aquarium was clearly moved and held their breath. After Walsh said "yes" and hugged her new fiancé, thunderous applause broke out.

Quin, who almost seemed to be smiling in the background, elegantly swam away shortly afterwards.