Beluga whales make daring escape from war in Ukraine to settle in a new home

Valencia, Spain - In one of the most complex transportations of a marine animal in human history, two beluga whales escaped the besieged city of Kharkiv in Ukraine and successfully made it to Spain.

Amid the destruction of Kharkiv, two unlikely whales managed to escape. © Collage: IMAGO/Avalon.red/ITAR-TASS

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, life was ripped apart for everyone – not just the country's besieged human citizens.

For the pair of beluga whales who had inhabited the NEMO aquarium in Kharkiv, it was a miracle they managed to escape harm for so long. But now, Russia's escalating battering of the city meant it was time to move.

Plombir and Miranda, 15 and 14 years old, respectively, need very cold water to survive, making the idea of moving them out of Ukraine amid the ongoing warfare a logistical nightmare.

Things were getting desperate, and eventually there was no choice but to make the attempt.

Daniel Garcia-Párraga, director of zoological operations at Oceanográfic de Valencia, where the two belugas now reside, said: "If they had continued in Kharkiv, their chances of survival would have been very slim."

After bombs exploded extremely close to the whales' Kharkiv home, the decision to transport them was set in stone. Their remarkable journey began in earnest.