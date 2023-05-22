Black bear cub caught on camera hilariously taking out the trash!

Asheville, North Carolina - A black bear cub was caught on camera as he tried to drag the trashcan to the curb like a good neighbor!

Black bear cub caught on camera trying to be neighborly by taking out the trash! © Collage: 123RF/Petr Svoboda//123RF/Dmitry Kalinovsky

Taking out the trash is one of those tedious household tasks, that David Oppenheimer of Asheville, North Carolina, would rather have someone else do.

As ABC13 reports, when the homeowner looked at the footage of his surveillance camera on Saturday, he was shocked to see a certain fuzzy someone doing just that. The footage showed a black bear cub trying to drag the trash container to the curb

"It was getting ready to take out the garbage," Oppenheimer joked. The clip shows the young animal standing on its hind legs and walking the container down the driveway.

Of course, the bear was actually looking for a snack rather than a chore, but he couldn't get the container open, despite knocking it down.