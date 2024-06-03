California swimmer seriously injured in shock shark attack!
Del Mar, California - A regular ocean swimmer was seriously injured when he was attacked by a shark off the coast of Del Mar, California, over the weekend.
The 46-year-old man was training with a group of about a dozen other swimmers off the coast of Del Mar Beach in southern California when he was attacked on Sunday morning.
The group was about 100 yards from a lifeguard station when the animal struck.
The swimmer was bitten in the torso, left arm, and hand, per ABC News. Luckily, while his injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening.
According to the Del Mar Times, the other swimmers helped the man to shore, and lifeguards provided emergency medical aid. The swimmer was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Del Mar Officials promptly closed the beach and used a drone and a boat to search for the shark, but their search proved fruitless.
Del Mar Beach will be closed until Tuesday
Chief Lifeguard and Community Services Director Jonathan Edelbrock explained that the water visibility was very poor on Sunday, so no one saw the shark until it attacked.
"You just can't see anything that's moving through the water column at all. The exact moment of the incident was really the only interaction with, or sighting of, the shark," Edelbrock said.
The beach will remain closed to surfers and swimmers until Tuesday morning.
Cover photo: surz / 123RF