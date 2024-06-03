California swimmer seriously injured in shock shark attack!

Del Mar, California - A regular ocean swimmer was seriously injured when he was attacked by a shark off the coast of Del Mar, California, over the weekend.

Due to a serious shark attack, Del Mar Beach will be closed until Tuesday (stock image). © surz / 123RF

The 46-year-old man was training with a group of about a dozen other swimmers off the coast of Del Mar Beach in southern California when he was attacked on Sunday morning.

The group was about 100 yards from a lifeguard station when the animal struck.

The swimmer was bitten in the torso, left arm, and hand, per ABC News. Luckily, while his injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening.

According to the Del Mar Times, the other swimmers helped the man to shore, and lifeguards provided emergency medical aid. The swimmer was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Del Mar Officials promptly closed the beach and used a drone and a boat to search for the shark, but their search proved fruitless.