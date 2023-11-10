Camper switches on flashlight and gets creepy crawly shock of a lifetime!

Port Alsworth, Alaska – A backpacker just wanted to spend a restful night in their tent and dream about their hiking adventures through Alaska. But when they suddenly woke up and turned on their flashlight, they could hardly believe their eyes .

Hundreds of daddy longleg spiders were found on a hiker's inner tent wall (stock image). © Collage: 123RF/mudkung & Screenshot/Facebook/Lake Clark National Park & Preserve

A tent is supposed to be a safe haven and protect you from rain, wind, and any animals in the great outdoors. But for one hiker in Alaska, this plan didn't quite work out.

A video published on Facebook showed the eerie moment when a backpacker switched on their flashlight at Lake Clark National Park. The park shared the clip, and described the events poetically, just in time for spooky season.

"Creatures of the night lurk in the woods, waiting for the opportune moment to strike fear," they wrote.

Suddenly, the hiker was "jolted awake with the sense of being covered by creepy crawly creatures of the forest, only to discover their nightmare has become a reality."

"Hundreds of daddy longlegs have engulfed the tent!" they revealed, showing a video of dozens of spiders crawling up the inside of a shadowy wall.