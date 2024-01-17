Capybara's Thriller dance moves have the internet smitten
Miami, Florida - A little capybara from Miami's Zoological Wildlife Foundation has won over the internet. A clip of the giant rodent walking through the water on its hind legs makes it look like it's got some suave moves.
Miami's Zoological Wildlife Foundation (ZWF) has an adorable new animal charge: a capybara!
The ZWF posted an adorable video of their newly acquired animal charge walking in the water on her hind legs.
They set the video to Michael Jackson's classic hit, Thriller – and the clip makes it look like this animal can really groove!
"Our natural born entertainer giving her best #thriller dance impression on a morning dip," her handlers wrote under the post.
The video quickly went viral on Insta with over 11 million likes and counting!
ZWF Miami crowd-sources the name of viral dancing capybara
When the ZWF posted the clip, the capybara was still nameless. They asked for name suggestions in the post and the public delivered!
Keepers considered naming the newcomer Cashew, but ultimately decided that the name Eve was more fitting as the animal arrived on Christmas Eve.
Make sure to keep an eye on their socials for more precious capybara content!
Cover photo: Collage: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@zwfmiami