Capybara's Thriller dance moves have the internet smitten

Miami, Florida - A little capybara from Miami's Zoological Wildlife Foundation has won over the internet. A clip of the giant rodent walking through the water on its hind legs makes it look like it's got some suave moves.

A little capybara from Miami's Zoological Wildlife Foundation has won over the internet. © Screenshot/Instagram/@zwfmiami

Miami's Zoological Wildlife Foundation (ZWF) has an adorable new animal charge: a capybara!

The ZWF posted an adorable video of their newly acquired animal charge walking in the water on her hind legs.

They set the video to Michael Jackson's classic hit, Thriller – and the clip makes it look like this animal can really groove!

"Our natural born entertainer giving her best #thriller dance impression on a morning dip," her handlers wrote under the post.

The video quickly went viral on Insta with over 11 million likes and counting!