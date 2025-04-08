Cartoon character come to life! Two-legged bear caught on trail camera
West Virginia - Bears walking on just two legs are mostly seen in movies like Paddington or Winnie the Pooh, but this idea has now become a reality after a hunter captured such a creature on tape.
Kirk Price, a hunter from the region, has already published several videos on Instagram of the curious two-legged creature that he often captures with his wildlife cameras.
In an interview with USA Today, he says that he first saw the animal in 2018, but that it has more than doubled in size since then.
"He’s very [elusive] and is rarely spotted in person," Price explained.
"He lives in the mountains. Believe it or not, he moves around quite a bit. He has roughly a 5-mile radius."
How did the two-legged bear lose his legs?
He has only seen the bear himself once during a hunt when he got a closer look at the front legs of the animal, which Price said were "clean nubs."
As a result, he "firmly believes" that the bear was born like this.
"I firmly believe he was born that way and has overcome all odds. That’s what the focus should be on. This bear is truly amazing," he said.
The outdoorsman describes himself as a "firm believer in conservation" and says that he loves seeing animals "thrive on the landscape."
While Price himself hunts bears as well as various deer and wild boar, he said that "this particular bear is special, and I would never purposely hunt him."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kirkprice_