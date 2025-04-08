Cartoon character come to life! Two-legged bear caught on trail camera

West Virginia - Bears walking on just two legs are mostly seen in movies like Paddington or Winnie the Pooh, but this idea has now become a reality after a hunter captured such a creature on tape.

At first glance, the bear looks like a human in a costume. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kirkprice_

Kirk Price, a hunter from the region, has already published several videos on Instagram of the curious two-legged creature that he often captures with his wildlife cameras.

In an interview with USA Today, he says that he first saw the animal in 2018, but that it has more than doubled in size since then.

"He’s very [elusive] and is rarely spotted in person," Price explained.

"He lives in the mountains. Believe it or not, he moves around quite a bit. He has roughly a 5-mile radius."