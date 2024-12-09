"Cat" hiding behind woman's house leaves her shocked with true identity!

After one homeowner stumbled upon an odd-looking cat in her backyard, she couldn't believe the animal's true identity! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@life.of.megs

The mysterious creature was in a video that the woman from Canada posted on her TikTok page.

Based on the whiskers and pointed ears, the Canadian woman immediately assumed it was a cat.

As the shy animal was hiding behind her house, she tried to lure it in by shouting, "Here, kitty, kitty" – to no avail.

The woman then went closer but quickly stopped when the feline fled through the yard and revealed its true identity.

The resident immediately realized that it was not a normal housecat she was trying to summon, but a bobcat!

In fact, bobcats are widespread in Calgary. The small predators are considered adaptable and prefer to live in gardens and parks. From time to time, they even make themselves at home on sidewalks.

The woman explained her mistake by saying that she had only recently moved to Calgary from Manitoba, where there are hardly any bobcats.