"Cat" hiding behind woman's house leaves her shocked with true identity!
The mysterious creature was in a video that the woman from Canada posted on her TikTok page.
Based on the whiskers and pointed ears, the Canadian woman immediately assumed it was a cat.
As the shy animal was hiding behind her house, she tried to lure it in by shouting, "Here, kitty, kitty" – to no avail.
The woman then went closer but quickly stopped when the feline fled through the yard and revealed its true identity.
The resident immediately realized that it was not a normal housecat she was trying to summon, but a bobcat!
In fact, bobcats are widespread in Calgary. The small predators are considered adaptable and prefer to live in gardens and parks. From time to time, they even make themselves at home on sidewalks.
The woman explained her mistake by saying that she had only recently moved to Calgary from Manitoba, where there are hardly any bobcats.
The TikTok documenting the case of mistaken identity has gone viral with over 250,000 views, with one user joking, "okay but he is a cat, your instincts were solid."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@life.of.megs