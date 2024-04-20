Cat or mouse? Hairless mystery animal baffles homeowner!

Cape Breton Island, Canada - Canadian Jamie Forgeron was flabbergasted when she saw a hairless creature scurrying through her garden to eat cat food. She called wildlife rescuers for help, fearing the strange animal was sick.

This strange hairless critter confused a Canadian homeowner. Is it a cat, a mouse, or something else? © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Hope For Wildlife

Forgeron, who lives with her husband in Cape Breton, didn't know what to think when she saw a strange creature that looked like a cross between a cat and a mouse running through her garden.

Unsure about what to do, Forgeron called Hope For Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation center, for help.

Rescuers asked her to trap the unusual animal, so Forgeron used cat food as bait to catch the hairless critter with black ears, muzzle, and toes.

Forgeron told CBC that the mysterious animal didn't mind being caught. "It was as calm as anything. It was almost like it knew it was going to get help," she said.

Once the wildlife experts arrived at the scene, they identified the strange creature. It wasn't a cat, and it wasn't a mouse.

The mystery critter was actually hairless raccoon with a taste for cat food!