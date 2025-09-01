17-year-old shelter cat had lost all hope, but then he met his soul human: "Wait... You came back?"

There were no adoption applications for elderly Elvis the cat , and he was already living in the shelter for the third time, but the black kitty finally found his happy ending. Here's the sweet tale!

"Thanks for visiting me at the shelter I'm 17 and staff say I'll likely die in here But it was nice meeting you," reads the onscreen text of a now-viral TikTok video.

"Wait... You came back?" it continues, before dropping a series of sweet photos of Eleanor Rowland and her adopted fur baby, Elvis!

"The shelter said I was the only applicant to even see him," Eleanor reveals in the caption.

"Best decision I ever made. I got him at the lowest point in my life, I think we rescued eachother."

Eleanor gave some additional details to Newsweek after the post went viral.

Apparently, she had been going through a tough time when her mom suggested she adopt a pet. Soon after, the young woman began browsing the websites of local animal shelters, and one cat in particular caught her eye.

"As I was scrolling, something just drew me to Elvis," Eleanor said. "I stopped scrolling and stared at his picture."

And that was just the beginning of their love story!