17-year-old shelter cat had lost all hope, but then he met his soul human: "Wait... You came back?"
There were no adoption applications for elderly Elvis the cat, and he was already living in the shelter for the third time, but the black kitty finally found his happy ending. Here's the sweet tale!
"Thanks for visiting me at the shelter I'm 17 and staff say I'll likely die in here But it was nice meeting you," reads the onscreen text of a now-viral TikTok video.
"Wait... You came back?" it continues, before dropping a series of sweet photos of Eleanor Rowland and her adopted fur baby, Elvis!
"The shelter said I was the only applicant to even see him," Eleanor reveals in the caption.
"Best decision I ever made. I got him at the lowest point in my life, I think we rescued eachother."
Eleanor gave some additional details to Newsweek after the post went viral.
Apparently, she had been going through a tough time when her mom suggested she adopt a pet. Soon after, the young woman began browsing the websites of local animal shelters, and one cat in particular caught her eye.
"As I was scrolling, something just drew me to Elvis," Eleanor said. "I stopped scrolling and stared at his picture."
And that was just the beginning of their love story!
Elvis the cat's traumatic past explained
"[Shelter employees] told me that Elvis was left with his deceased owner in the house for around three days before either of them was found," Eleanor explained.
"This left Elvis with some trauma, especially around food, not knowing when his next meal would be."
The kitty hadn't had much luck with his two previous owners – both became too old and therefore gave the cat away to an animal shelter.
Her mother reminded Eleanor that the black cat might not live much longer due to his age of 17, but Eleanor thought, "If I can give him the love and home he deserves for the end of his life, then I'm happy."
When the two met for the first time, Elvis came straight up to Eleanor, nudged her, and asked for cuddles. She signed his adoption papers the same day, which overjoyed the shelter staff as no one had shown any interest in the kind cat before.
"The days and weeks that followed changed my life forever," Eleanor said. "On the first day of bringing him home, he wasn't shy to sit right next to me. Over a few weeks, this turned into sitting on me and cuddling into my arms to be cradled with hugs and kisses."
Eleanor and Elvis have now been together for over a year, and although there have been a few "bumps in the road" as well as scary trips to the emergency vet, the cat mom says she has never regretted her decision to adopt her sweet kitty.
