22-year-old cat gets tossed out with the trash in kids prank

Wymondham, UK - An elderly cat named Frankie was spotted being dumped into the garbage by a group of kids. Luckily, the senior cat was rescued from the trash and eventually reunited with her humans.

The elderly cat named Frankie could have gotten seriously injured when kids threw her into the garbage. © Screenshot/Facebook/Feline Care Cat Rescue

A couple of kids caught the 22-year-old cat, put her in a plastic bag, and then had the audacity to throw her into a wheeled garbage can, as per the BBC.

The elderly feline could have suffered serious injuries.

Luckily, a passerby stepped in and took her to the local organization Feline Care Cat Rescue.

There, the four-legged-friend was scanned for a microchip. She had one, but it wasn't up-to-date – though it did reveal that Frankie's original name had been Cleo and had her old address.

From there, the organization's founder Molly Farrar took to social media to help find the cat's owner: "We're sure someone must know who she is, please help us find her people."

She added, "This old lady needs to be home ASAP."