40-pound cat's glorious girth gets him more than just internet fame!
Richmond, Virginia - A rescue cat named Patches became an internet sensation thanks to his spectacular size: he weighs 40 pounds. And although his weight isn't so healthy, it did help him find a forever home!
Richmond Animal Care and Control staff in Virginia introduced their fattest rescue cat to date with the following words on Facebook: "Did you wake up today and say, 'Let’s adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen?' If so, we have the cat for you."
They continued, "Meet Patches; all 40.3 POUNDS of him! He’s been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan and is very sweet."
The animal experts ended their sweet post with: "Please email us your address and your willingness to help Patches reach a safe and healthy weight. Until then, we'll admire his gorgeous, gluttonous body."
The post immediately attracted attention from cat lovers across the US. People from California to Maine gushed over the "chonky" cat in the comments.
"So much sweetness, but he will really thrive when he gets to a healthy weight!" wrote one Facebook user. Another dubbed the animal "a real live cuddly toy!"
More 3,000 Facebook users liked the post and many wanted to adopt Patches.
Patches the cat's size helped him find fame and a forever home
The buzz around this big cat didn't stay online.
Kay Ford told the New York Post her daughter sent her a link to adopt the four-legged friend right away.
"I saw the picture of Patches and I just knew immediately I needed to go and get him," she said.
Kay explained why she is ready for a cat like Patches: "I’m retired, I’m home a lot. I just am completely motivated and just feel like I have the time to help him achieve to get to this point where he and Wellesley are just playing together and having a wonderful time and he’s happy and healthy."
Wellesley is Kay's other cat, and upon their meeting Patches, it was "love at first sight," Kay said.
"I immediately just sat down on the floor... And I wanted to touch him and I wanted to hold him. I just rubbed him … and he started purring right away."
Patches was surrendered to the shelter by his owner in early April – but looked starkly different then most of the locale's cuddly companions. The average house cat weights between eight and ten pounds, with a number of large cat breeds usually being bigger. But Patches weighs four times that.
The shelter didn't say what Patches ate to get so gigantic. But hopefully his new owner will help him reach a healthier weight, and shower him with pounds of love.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Richmond Animal Care and Control