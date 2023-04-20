40-pound cat's glorious girth gets him more than just internet fame!

Richmond, Virginia - A rescue cat named Patches became an internet sensation thanks to his spectacular size: he weighs 40 pounds. And although his weight isn't so healthy, it did help him find a forever home!

A 40-pound cat named Patches broke the internet, but his size also got him something better than fame! © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Richmond Animal Care and Control

Richmond Animal Care and Control staff in Virginia introduced their fattest rescue cat to date with the following words on Facebook: "Did you wake up today and say, 'Let’s adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen?' If so, we have the cat for you."

They continued, "Meet Patches; all 40.3 POUNDS of him! He’s been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan and is very sweet."

The animal experts ended their sweet post with: "Please email us your address and your willingness to help Patches reach a safe and healthy weight. Until then, we'll admire his gorgeous, gluttonous body."

The post immediately attracted attention from cat lovers across the US. People from California to Maine gushed over the "chonky" cat in the comments.

"So much sweetness, but he will really thrive when he gets to a healthy weight!" wrote one Facebook user. Another dubbed the animal "a real live cuddly toy!"

More 3,000 Facebook users liked the post and many wanted to adopt Patches.