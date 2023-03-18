A fine feline with a canine companion tries to live the dog life
Belgium - A cat on TikTok has caused a lot of laughs after it desperately tried to imitate its canine companion.
The cute kitten named Kaizar recently created viral hit on his dedicated @kaizargoeswild TikTok page.
In a recent video, the fine feline showed off a strange quirk it adopted from his big dog sister.
The 13-second clip shows the kitten sitting on the floor and everything appears to be fine and dandy. Then, viewers hear what Kaizar does with his little kitty cat mouth.
In the video, the fluffy feline's mouth is open throughout as it breathes quite hastily and appears to pant audibly while sticking its tongue out. If you did not know better, you may think this cat was part dog!
"He also barks sometimes but I’ve never managed to catch it on camera yet," the amused owner of the funny animal captioned the video
Apparently, the reason for the cat's unusual behavior is its desire to imitate the the dog it has lived with from an early age.
"We got him checked out multiple times for any heart/lung related diseases," his owner explains in the clip. "But apparently it's just him copying his big sis."
A dog-like cat named Kaizar is enjoying life on TikTok
The hilarious TikTok video has already garnered over 20 million views and 4.7 million likes in just one week, and over 18,000 comments from amused and perplexed TikTok users.
Kaizar has had a difficult start in life. As his owner shows in further videos, the house cat comes from Spain, but his current owner is from Belgium.
During a vacation, the woman met the then tiny and homeless fur ball and took it into her care without additional thought.
Now, the cat lives with his new mom in Belgium and has also made friends with her dog Fyssa, and even apparently tries to imitate the doggo on a regular basis!
How's that for the best of both worlds?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kaizargoeswild