Abandoned kitten saved by the "cat distribution system" in heartwarming tale

Hawaii - When Nia Briana recently went for a walk with her little daughter, she had no idea that she would soon form a friendship with one very special kitten .

The kitten ran around in a panic before she was saved by Nia. © Screenshot/TikTok/@niabriana9

While the little girl was sitting in her stroller and admiring nature, the young woman was listening to a podcast on her headphones – when, suddenly, she heard a strange noise.

Astonished, she took the AirPods out of her ears and turned towards a bush at the side of the road. It sounded as if someone was calling for help!

"I go down the embankment, and there he is," Nia explained in a video she has since published on TikTok.

In a viral TikTok, Nia explained how she walked toward the noise before revealing the tiny, red kitten running around near an overturned box in utter despair.

It appeared as if someone had heartlessly dumped the cat – with no food or water nearby.

Nia's heart immediately broke. Without further ado, she reached out for the kitten and could hardly believe her eyes when the animal immediately curled up on her hand without hesitation!