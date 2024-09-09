Abandoned kitten saved by the "cat distribution system" in heartwarming tale

By Svea Nieberg

Hawaii - When Nia Briana recently went for a walk with her little daughter, she had no idea that she would soon form a friendship with one very special kitten.

While the little girl was sitting in her stroller and admiring nature, the young woman was listening to a podcast on her headphones – when, suddenly, she heard a strange noise.

Astonished, she took the AirPods out of her ears and turned towards a bush at the side of the road. It sounded as if someone was calling for help!

"I go down the embankment, and there he is," Nia explained in a video she has since published on TikTok.

In a viral TikTok, Nia explained how she walked toward the noise before revealing the tiny, red kitten running around near an overturned box in utter despair.

It appeared as if someone had heartlessly dumped the cat – with no food or water nearby.

Nia's heart immediately broke. Without further ado, she reached out for the kitten and could hardly believe her eyes when the animal immediately curled up on her hand without hesitation!

Cat is partially blind – but safe – after rescue

She then took the little cat home and made an appointment with a vet.

The vet examined the animal for worms and fleas and noticed a serious injury to his eyes.

Although the doctor was able to treat this to some extent, the cat is now partially blind.

Nevertheless, the sweet little feline is as mobile as can be and feels very much at home with Nia and her family.

It seems as if he sensed from the very first moment that he would be safe with Nia and her family!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@niabriana9

