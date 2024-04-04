Aggressive cat makes amazing transformation thanks to bond with baby

Muskego, Wisconsin - Shortly after a cat named Callie gave birth, her kittens died. The distraught mama became so aggressive that she was placed on a euthanasia list. Luckily, one woman took a chance and rescued her. Now, this cat's maternal instincts are melting thousands of hearts.

This aggressive mama cat was almost put to sleep. Luckily, she got a second chance and a baby human to love! © Screenshot/TikTok/rescuecatmittens

Julia Stuller, who lives in Muskego, Wisconsin, took a chance on this aggressive mama cat in August 2021.

She saved Callie from being put to sleep, but the cat was still feisty and unwilling to trust her new owners.

All that changed when Stuller became pregnant. Suddenly, Callie became very affectionate and demanded cuddles and pets.

In July 2022, Stuller's daughter Emma was born, and Callie was ready for her new role as the baby's protector!



"She was no longer aggressive, and she became such a sweet cat. It was like she thought our daughter was a kitten, so she'd lick her, comfort her, and come to her cries like a mother would," Stuller told Newsweek.