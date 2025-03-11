Animal rescuers save elderly cat – but when they check his microchip, they are horrified

Leeds, UK - Jasper the stray cat recently ended up with animal welfare volunteers, but they were horrified when they checked the animal's microchip. But why?

Jasper the cat was rescued at the age of 17. © Screenshot/Facebook/Cat Action Trust 1977 Leeds

The Cat Action Trust 1977 Leeds is a charity that takes in shelter cats aged twelve and over.

These hard-to-place felines are often put to sleep, but these rescuers are there when no one else wants to help.

Jasper the stray recently ended up with these passionate animal rights activists.

When they checked the cat's microchip, however, they were shocked.

According to the data, the furry friend was dead.

The helpers suspected that the stray had escaped years ago and had been declared dead at some point.

The cat is now 17 years old, and they were able to find his name on the chip.

Once the team had everything together, they wanted to give Jasper's owners the good news that he was still alive and had reappeared!

They actually managed to contact the owners by email – but they didn't have any good news for the animal rights activists.