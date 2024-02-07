Bougie cat won't eat anything unless it comes with a side salad!

Boston, Massachusetts - Shaggy the rescue cat has a more refined culinary palate than the average human, but it turns out that there's a pretty interesting reason behind the seemingly silly practice.

This kitty refuses to eat his cat food without a side salad, and a video of the peculiar scene has gone viral on TikTok at 7.4 million views and counting!

Shaggy was adopted as a kitten by Dina Moeller in May 2021 from the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, and she could tell right away that he had an unusual relationship with food!



"I noticed right away that he was really into whatever I was eating," Moeller told Newsweek in an interview published Tuesday.

"I had eaten a chicken parmigiana sandwich while he was sleeping. When he woke up, I guess he could still smell it and angrily screamed at me for 20 minutes!"



Shaggy has also reportedly shown interest in (i.e., tried to steal) bagels, hamburgers, edamame, meatballs, cheese, baked goods, potato chips, and more.

Early on in the adoption, Shaggy was diagnosed with worms and required a six-week course of medication to get rid of them.

"During that time, I had to feed him plain chicken and rice, and that really boosted his demands for human food," Moeller explained.

Even after the worms were gone, the kitty's digestive system was still sensitive to normal cat food. Around that same time, Moeller noticed that Shaggy had started stealing her salad ingredients as she prepped for dinner.

"I was forever asking Siri to Google if a cat can eat things like lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, kale, avocados, etc., and started putting some of it in his dish," Moeller said.