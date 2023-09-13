Bride pays hilarious tribute to cats who couldn't travel to wedding

Tuscany, Italy - A Polish woman named Magda was heartbroken to have her cats stay home from her wedding in Italy... until she came up with a hilarious idea to include her precious pets in the ceremony!

Cats Otto (l) and Mia were sorely missed at owner Madga's wedding, but the bride went to hilarious lengths to include them in the ceremony. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/magdajagnicka

The events were captured in a viral TikTok shared on Thursday.

In the clip, viewers can see the bride and groom dancing alongside their guests at the wedding reception, and the two cats are unmissable — except that they are not really there!

To include them in the special day, Magda had two extra-large photos of the animals' heads printed out and made cardboard signs out of them, which the dancers held up during the celebration.

More than 8.8 million people have viewed the TikTok alone, with hundreds of thousands more catching the clip on Magda's Instagram account.

As users gushed over the hilarious tribute, Magda spoke to Newsweek to shed some light on the curious viral moment.