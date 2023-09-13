Bride pays hilarious tribute to cats who couldn't travel to wedding
Tuscany, Italy - A Polish woman named Magda was heartbroken to have her cats stay home from her wedding in Italy... until she came up with a hilarious idea to include her precious pets in the ceremony!
The events were captured in a viral TikTok shared on Thursday.
In the clip, viewers can see the bride and groom dancing alongside their guests at the wedding reception, and the two cats are unmissable — except that they are not really there!
To include them in the special day, Magda had two extra-large photos of the animals' heads printed out and made cardboard signs out of them, which the dancers held up during the celebration.
More than 8.8 million people have viewed the TikTok alone, with hundreds of thousands more catching the clip on Magda's Instagram account.
As users gushed over the hilarious tribute, Magda spoke to Newsweek to shed some light on the curious viral moment.
The cats were probably much better off at home!
"We just love the Italian culture, their energy, the weather, music, the pizza and pasta," Magda told the outlet.
Unfortunately, the destination posed a serious challenge for her beloved kitties.
"We would have [had] to get our cats on the airplane for them to attend the wedding, and this would [have been] so stressful, I cannot imagine even organizing something like that," she explained.
The cats wouldn't like the noise and large crowds anyway, hence the substitute solution.
"No one was expecting this so it was a great surprise for the guests," Magda added of the unique tribute.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/magdajagnicka