Water-obsessed dog shows new puppy how it's done on wild pool adventure!

London, UK - Not all dogs enjoy swimming. Some are afraid of the water, while others are simply too young. Now that Golden Doodle puppy Luna is finally old enough, however, her older cousin Isla has taken her under her (water) wing!

Isla the Golden Doodle dog leads the way, showing little Luna how to swim. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@isladoodlebear

A video showing the puppy's "swimming lesson" on Instagram has gone viral.

The footage shows Isla, who lives in London with her owner Jade (30), visiting Surrey, where Jade's parents and little Luna live.

It quickly becomes clear in the clip that Luna is still a little unsure of herself.

Tentatively, she taps her right front paw into the water at the edge several times. Isla watches her carefully, then moves forward.

The adult Golden Doodle then bravely jumps into the cool water and swims off.

Shortly afterwards, Luna is also in the pool, following her. Isla seems to sense the baby's insecurity. They both just do a little lap, then get out of the water again for a break.

Other videos on Isla's channel show her jumping into lakes, romping on the beach, and lounging with floaties in the pool. According to one caption, she is absolutely "water obsessed," and so it makes sense that she'd want to teach her cousin the ropes.

"We spend every weekend in Surrey at my parents' house, and since she was 4 months old, Isla has been teaching Luna to swim," Jade told Newsweek. And this training has since paid off!