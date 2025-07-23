Water-obsessed dog shows new puppy how it's done on wild pool adventure!
London, UK - Not all dogs enjoy swimming. Some are afraid of the water, while others are simply too young. Now that Golden Doodle puppy Luna is finally old enough, however, her older cousin Isla has taken her under her (water) wing!
A video showing the puppy's "swimming lesson" on Instagram has gone viral.
The footage shows Isla, who lives in London with her owner Jade (30), visiting Surrey, where Jade's parents and little Luna live.
It quickly becomes clear in the clip that Luna is still a little unsure of herself.
Tentatively, she taps her right front paw into the water at the edge several times. Isla watches her carefully, then moves forward.
The adult Golden Doodle then bravely jumps into the cool water and swims off.
Shortly afterwards, Luna is also in the pool, following her. Isla seems to sense the baby's insecurity. They both just do a little lap, then get out of the water again for a break.
Other videos on Isla's channel show her jumping into lakes, romping on the beach, and lounging with floaties in the pool. According to one caption, she is absolutely "water obsessed," and so it makes sense that she'd want to teach her cousin the ropes.
"We spend every weekend in Surrey at my parents' house, and since she was 4 months old, Isla has been teaching Luna to swim," Jade told Newsweek. And this training has since paid off!
Isla the dog is obsessed with swimming!
"Luna now launches herself off the steps and takes herself for a swim," Jade added.
"She gets very jealous if we are in the pool too and she wants to join."
But here's a question: can't dogs swim naturally, which would make training unnecessary?
Well, it's not quite as simple as that.
Because dogs don't really swim in water, but basically just keep on walking, it can be life-threatening for puppies in the first few months of their lives.
This is because the young animals are far too wobbly on their legs and therefore can't swim well yet.
So Isla was exactly right not to take Luna into the pool until she was four months old. Otherwise, Golden Doodles are considered excellent swimmers.
However, a little moral support from an experienced furry friend certainly can't hurt!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@isladoodlebear