Carefree cat "living rent free" takes a joyride and drives TikTok to tears

Austin, Texas - Frustrated by life? A cat has gone viral for not having a care in the world, and TikTok can relate.

Cat Aurora and her owner Amy (r.) have lit up TikTok with their funny new video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/roro.cat

Amy Moncrief from Austin was having "one of those days." Then she turned it into a viral video that has TikTok in stitches.

In the clip, Amy writes, "POV: you're having one of those days," and shows herself looking dismally off into the distance.

"And then your cat without a care in the world drives by," she adds.

The lightning-fast clip then cuts to her cat taking a joyride in the house on a pink toy car, speeding by.

"LIVING RENT FREE," she captioned the vid, which is highlighted by a fittingly fun music transition.

It has received 3.4 million views and counting, with users posting hundreds of crying-laughing emojis in response.

"This is one of the best videos I've seen," a TikToker commented.

Amy let the world in on how she came up with the idea that likely turned her bad day upside down.