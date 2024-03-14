Cat abandoned after decade of loyal companionship for heartbreaking reason

Greenville, North Carolina - A ten-year-old cat named Arthur got returned to the shelter he was adopted from as a kitten for a heartbreaking reason.

TikTokers are furious that this cat got dumped because his mom's new boyfriend has allergies! © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Arthur's mom adopted him from the Humane Society of East Carolina (HSEC) when he was a kitten.

Then, sadly, after ten years in a loving home, this large tabby found himself back where he started.

The reason for his surrender has thousands of TikTokers upset.

"When you were a loyal and loving companion for 10 years and get returned to the shelter just because your mom's boyfriend is allergic," the TikTok video's subtitle explains.

The clip, which has amassed over 600,000 views, shows Arthur looking confused and dejected.

TikTok users weren't pleased with this story, to say the very least!