Cat abandoned after decade of loyal companionship for heartbreaking reason
Greenville, North Carolina - A ten-year-old cat named Arthur got returned to the shelter he was adopted from as a kitten for a heartbreaking reason.
Arthur's mom adopted him from the Humane Society of East Carolina (HSEC) when he was a kitten.
Then, sadly, after ten years in a loving home, this large tabby found himself back where he started.
The reason for his surrender has thousands of TikTokers upset.
"When you were a loyal and loving companion for 10 years and get returned to the shelter just because your mom's boyfriend is allergic," the TikTok video's subtitle explains.
The clip, which has amassed over 600,000 views, shows Arthur looking confused and dejected.
TikTok users weren't pleased with this story, to say the very least!
Arthur the cat has struggled adjusting back to shelter life
"He never would have gotten a second date. That’s my CHILD," one user commented. Others called Arthur's story heartbreaking, while some were irate over the return.
After ten years in a loving home, going back to the shelter was difficult for this cat.
"Arthur was nervous at first, but he has adapted well to being back in our care mostly due to our amazing staff making him as comfortable as possible," a spokesperson for the shelter told Newsweek.
Nerves aren't Arthur's only issue. This senior cat is overweight, and he needs help grooming himself.
The HSEC described Arthur on Facebook saying he has "star power" and is a chunker.
"Weighing 17lbs, this handsome man is hoping to find new thrills in life through exploration and exercise in the homes but wouldn’t be opposed to snuggling up and watching the rain hit the window," the post said.
They added: "This is a cat who will appreciate the little things in life with you and will be nothing but grateful for his second chance."
Arthur is still looking for a cat lover to claim him has their own.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Humane Society of Eastern Carolina