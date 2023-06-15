Cat acts as Colorado couple's marriage witness in adorable TikTok

Denver, Colorado - This couple's marriage vows are feline-approved after their cat acted as the furry witness at their wedding!

A Colorado couple's cat acted as their witness at a redo of their wedding! © Collages: screenshot/TikTok/mandamoeckterry/TikTok

Amanda (32) and Steve (29) posted an adorable video from their wedding ceremony to TikTok, showing the vital role played by their rescue cat, Momo.

She didn't just attend her human's wedding – she was their witness and signed the certificate with her paw print!

The adorable clip has a whopping four million likes and counting. It shows the couple pressing the cat's paw into an ink pad and onto their certificate.

The cat then appears to give Amanda a huge hug, the cherry on top of an incredibly sweet cake!

"Momo is the first cat that we got together, so she’s very special," Amanda Terry told the New York Post. "Having her as our witness made the wedding fun and lighthearted."