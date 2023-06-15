Cat acts as Colorado couple's marriage witness in adorable TikTok
Denver, Colorado - This couple's marriage vows are feline-approved after their cat acted as the furry witness at their wedding!
Amanda (32) and Steve (29) posted an adorable video from their wedding ceremony to TikTok, showing the vital role played by their rescue cat, Momo.
She didn't just attend her human's wedding – she was their witness and signed the certificate with her paw print!
The adorable clip has a whopping four million likes and counting. It shows the couple pressing the cat's paw into an ink pad and onto their certificate.
The cat then appears to give Amanda a huge hug, the cherry on top of an incredibly sweet cake!
"Momo is the first cat that we got together, so she’s very special," Amanda Terry told the New York Post. "Having her as our witness made the wedding fun and lighthearted."
A love signed and sealed by a cat
If this sounds too silly to be true, it helps to know that this was the couple's marriage redo.
Steve and Amanda got married for the first time in front of friends and family in Georgia. However, after their honeymoon in Iceland, they realized that their original wedding certificate had gone missing.
As Amanda explained in the caption of her TikTok post, "Momo was the best witness we could have asked for. My mom lost our original wedding certificate paperwork so we were able to do this in Colorado."
Thanks to Colorado's self-solemnization marriage law, couples don't need an officiant or a witness to get married, which means pets can participate as long as they put their paw print on the marriage license. That took some practicing for Momo, who at first just left messy smudges on the paper.
The couple planned a new small wedding ceremony on June 3 and decided to include their cat, who was rescued from the streets in 2021, when she was pregnant with a litter of five kittens.
