Cat "alarm clock" wakes up owner with full-forced chomp!

Chicago, Illinois - A cat named Marley has taken it upon himself to wake his human up. But the kitty's method isn't very sweet, and has millions of TikTokers laughing.

This cat is his human's alarm clock, but he's not always very nice. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/marleymalin

This rescue cat wakes up his human most mornings, and he's got a few different methods.

Most of the time he wakes her up with soft nose nudges, meows, or by kneading her shoulders with his paws.

But as a now-viral TikTok video shows, the cat isn't always so sweet in the morning. Sometimes he's downright insistent – and even mean!

In the clip's caption, his human writes, "Marley got creative waking me up today."

The hysterical TikTok shows how the cat's attempts to rouse his owner become increasingly persistent. He begins by meowing and patting her nose with his paw. But when his owner doesn't budge, he decides to kiss and then chomp on her nose.

This surely gets his human stirring, and luckily, she appears to be amused!