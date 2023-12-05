Cat amazes dad with her sweet response to his goodbye!
A TikTok video has taken the platform by storm after revealing just how well cats can actually communicate with their owners.
In the viral footage shared last month, a proud cat dad prepared to leave his home for work, but he wasn't leaving without saying goodbye to his beloved pet.
The cute gray and white kitty sat relaxed on a high stool next to the TV as her owner waved goodbye from the doorway.
The attentive kitten was sad to see her dad go, and she certainly didn't want to ignore him.
Instead, the furry friend returned his gesture by holding her right paw in the air and waving it several times, just like her human owner!
Cats can adapt their behavior to mimic humans
In fact, the house cat's behavior is not completely miraculous but the result of a complex learning process.
Several studies, including a study by Loránd University in Budapest, have shown that cats are able to imitate human behavior.
In this specific case, the pet has learned to mirror her owner's hand signals, with her full focus on how he waved his hand.
Unsurprisingly, the eight-second video, which was shared by the account @winverwaves, was extremely well received by the TikTok community.
"My boyfriend sent me this video of our cat waving bye to him while he was leaving for work," the TikTok creator captioned the clip, which has earned over an astounding 40 million views and nearly nine million likes.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Tiktok/winverwaves