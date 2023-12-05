Cat amazes dad with her sweet response to his goodbye!

A TikTok video has taken the platform by storm after revealing just how well cats can actually communicate with their owners.

A cat has amazed TikTok after waving good-bye to her owner. © Screenshot/Tiktok/winverwaves

In the viral footage shared last month, a proud cat dad prepared to leave his home for work, but he wasn't leaving without saying goodbye to his beloved pet.

The cute gray and white kitty sat relaxed on a high stool next to the TV as her owner waved goodbye from the doorway.

The attentive kitten was sad to see her dad go, and she certainly didn't want to ignore him.

Instead, the furry friend returned his gesture by holding her right paw in the air and waving it several times, just like her human owner!

