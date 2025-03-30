Cat and baby turtle become forever friends in this heartwarming viral video

UK - A very special animal friendship between Woody the orange cat and a tiny turtle named Juno is currently enchanting the internet.

A viral video explains how the hopefully lifelong bond between the two began and is captioned, "A friendship like no other".

"The first day Juno came home, Woody was obsessed from the start," the clip's onscreen text reads.

"The famous 'Happy Woody Stretches' started becoming a daily thing," the TikToker writes, adding that the besties also began "kissing each other on the nose."

According to his owner, the kitten was infatuated with the little baby and watched Juno being bathed every morning.

"He's always sit and wait for Juno to come out for play time," the clip continues.

"And now... They're inseparable."

Users commented hundreds of times on the video, which celebrates the adorable friendship between the reptile and the curious cat.

"i am obsessed with turtles and now I'm obsessed with this friendship," gushed one.