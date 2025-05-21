Cat and dog hilariously attempt to "help" their owner make the bed in viral video
Santa Monica, California - Michael Brown was just trying to make the bed when his cat and dog decided to "help" – the resulting scene is hysterical!
"Cactus and Miso get super excited anytime someone tries making the bed. They hear it and immediately appear," Michael said in the caption of a viral video that caught the whole thing.
"It’s adorable but definitely adds some extra time."
Miso the cat and Cactus the dog may have only known each other for two months, but the two furry friends are already pretty much besties.
However, this wasn't the case from the start.
When the kitty first came home from the animal shelter, it took a little time before the pets realized that they really do like each other.
Since then, the dog and cat have been inseparable – and recently even formed an alliance against their owner, as the bed-making video shows.
Dog and cat band together against owner's bed-making efforts
Time and again, one of the animals jumps onto the bed and makes itself comfortable on the mattress.
Michael tirelessly lifts his pets off the bed one after the other to finally sort out the pillows and blankets, but the furry friends don't even think about helping their owner.
As if egging each other on, they repeat their game until Michael finally gives up and throws himself onto the bed with them.
However, he can't really be angry, as the animals show him what really matters in the end: not the tidy bedroom, but the quality time spent together.
Viewers on TikTok also agree that no nicely made bed in the world could replace the precious animal pals.
"At least you know your bed is well loved," says one user as a second adds, "It’s so nice when they want to help." Another writes: "it's THEIR bed now."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cactustherescuea