Cat and dog hilariously attempt to "help" their owner make the bed in viral video

Santa Monica, California - Michael Brown was just trying to make the bed when his cat and dog decided to "help" – the resulting scene is hysterical!

When Michael Brown wants to make his bed in the morning, his well-meaning dog and cat get in the way. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cactustherescuea

"Cactus and Miso get super excited anytime someone tries making the bed. They hear it and immediately appear," Michael said in the caption of a viral video that caught the whole thing.

"It’s adorable but definitely adds some extra time."

Miso the cat and Cactus the dog may have only known each other for two months, but the two furry friends are already pretty much besties.

However, this wasn't the case from the start.

When the kitty first came home from the animal shelter, it took a little time before the pets realized that they really do like each other.

Since then, the dog and cat have been inseparable – and recently even formed an alliance against their owner, as the bed-making video shows.