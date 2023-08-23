Cat baffles woman with reappearance after fatal car accident

Monroe County, Pennsylvania - A woman went through a roller coaster of emotions after mourning a beloved cat who was killed in a car accident, only to make an incredible discovery shortly after!

The TikToker couldn't believe her eyes when she found Patrick after she thought she buried him. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@khovi9096

TikTok creator @khovi9096 took to the platform to share the story of her cat, Patrick, whom she believed was dead.

Patrick was hit by a car on the street and fatally injured... or so she thought!



To pay her last respects to her four-legged friend, the woman buried the cat in her garden under a peach tree.

But then, she walked a bit further, only to find Patrick in the street!

"I buried this cat this morning," she explains in her TikTok clip, "I buried him in the damn yard."

Meanwhile, Patrick lies down innocently on his back and rolls on the path as the woman continues to share her confusion.

Did Patrick use one of his seven lives, or was there a completely different reason for the curious incident?