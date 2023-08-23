Cat baffles woman with reappearance after fatal car accident
Monroe County, Pennsylvania - A woman went through a roller coaster of emotions after mourning a beloved cat who was killed in a car accident, only to make an incredible discovery shortly after!
TikTok creator @khovi9096 took to the platform to share the story of her cat, Patrick, whom she believed was dead.
Patrick was hit by a car on the street and fatally injured... or so she thought!
To pay her last respects to her four-legged friend, the woman buried the cat in her garden under a peach tree.
But then, she walked a bit further, only to find Patrick in the street!
"I buried this cat this morning," she explains in her TikTok clip, "I buried him in the damn yard."
Meanwhile, Patrick lies down innocently on his back and rolls on the path as the woman continues to share her confusion.
Did Patrick use one of his seven lives, or was there a completely different reason for the curious incident?
Did the cat use one of his seven lives and come back?
In two other videos, the TikToker from Pennsylvania addresses a few questions from her viewers, first clarifying that the cat is not her pet but belongs to her neighbors.
"They don't care about him, so I feed him," she explained.
As proof of the story, she even films the place under her peach tree where she had buried the dead cat. In the meantime, of course, it is clear to her that it simply had to be a case of mistaken identity and not an animal resurrection.
"The cat I buried unfortunately had a totally mutilated face," she said, but from the fur pattern, the dead animal looked completely similar to neighbor's cat Patrick.
Still, the cat "zombie" tale has amazed the internet, earning over eight million views since it was posted earlier this month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@khovi9096