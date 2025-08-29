Cat becomes a new dad, and his reaction is melting hearts by the dozen!
Columbus, Ohio - This cat is already such a supportive papa to his babies and their mom! Many a human dad could take a page out of Moose the kitty's book...
Moose was already obsessed with his kittens when his "partner" Cheeto was still pregnant.
A viral video telling this story has been melting hearts since it was posted to TikTok.
"POV: your cat is pregnant and her baby daddy can't wait to meet his kittens," reads the onscreen text.
In the clip, the expectant cat parents can first be seen cuddling, with Cheeto's belly appearing to be of particular interest to the dad.
Even when the kittens are born, the father cat is always by his mother's side. Tragically, the rest of the litter was stillborn.
The sad cat parents look after the remaining two babies with all the more care – and mourn together.
But will the furry friends go their separate ways in the end? After all, their human owners must be prepared to give up the kittens.
Viral TikTok video shows touching love story of cat parents
At the end of the video, the touching answer is given.
"We decided to keep them all," reads one of the onscreen comments.
No wonder the sweet saga has gone viral!
"People say that animals don't feel emotions, but I tell you what, I sure learned a lot about love from watching the bond Cheeto and Moose shared," Aysha Clever said in an interview with Newsweek.
The four-time cat owner had even worried at first that things would go badly with Moose and Cheeto when the kittens arrived – because male cats can also become aggressive in such cases.
"I was very hesitant to let Moose meet the babies... but Cheeto wanted a lot of help after a tough delivery," the cat mom explained, adding that Moose was anything but aggressive with the kiddos.
"Moose continued to comfort Cheeto with snuggles, and their cuddle puddle went from two to four after the kittens were born."
