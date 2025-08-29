Cat becomes a new dad, and his reaction is melting hearts by the dozen!

Columbus, Ohio - This cat is already such a supportive papa to his babies and their mom! Many a human dad could take a page out of Moose the kitty's book...

Moose the cat snuggles up to pregnant Cheeto's baby belly. © Screenshot/TikTok/@ayshaclever

Moose was already obsessed with his kittens when his "partner" Cheeto was still pregnant.

A viral video telling this story has been melting hearts since it was posted to TikTok.

"POV: your cat is pregnant and her baby daddy can't wait to meet his kittens," reads the onscreen text.

In the clip, the expectant cat parents can first be seen cuddling, with Cheeto's belly appearing to be of particular interest to the dad.

Even when the kittens are born, the father cat is always by his mother's side. Tragically, the rest of the litter was stillborn.

The sad cat parents look after the remaining two babies with all the more care – and mourn together.

But will the furry friends go their separate ways in the end? After all, their human owners must be prepared to give up the kittens.