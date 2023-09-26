Cat burglar steals laundry - and hearts - in hilarious viral story

Houston, Texas - A residential area in Houston has been the target of numerous brazen thefts in recent weeks. While a suspect has been apprehended, attempts at interrogation were unproductive due to that suspect being a house cat .

Caught red-pawed – Cleo the cat is a laundry thief! © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Jeanne Picone Wheat

Cleo the cat and his long-suffering owner, Jeanne Picone Wheat, have gone viral for an August 20 Facebook post.

"My cat has been very busy this summer stealing and hiding things from my neighbors’ yards. And possibly your homes," she wrote.

The stash of miscellaneous clothes and accessories is shown in a series of photos in the post, which includes "knee braces, rags, yard gloves, a navy bikini, socks, various kids clothes and swimsuits, underwear, [and] [S]panx [shapewear]."

"I have recently found his stash and added it to this collection. And I washed it for you!"

Cleo's scavenging behavior has been ramping up ever since his owners went on summer vacation without him.