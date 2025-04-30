Cat can't stand overenthusiastic puppy sibling, but the dog won't give up!
Georgia - When pet owner Paloma found Cilio the cat and Ollie the dog cuddled up close to each other, she was shocked to see the siblings actually getting along.
The pet owner had to film the encounter for posterity since, in the beginning, no one believed that the four-legged friends would ever get along.
"When we first brought our puppy home, we were warned about how our cat would react," recalls owner Paloma.
Ollie the dog was very interested in the kitty from day one and wanted to play with him.
Cilio kept the dog at a distance, however, even using his claws if necessary.
In the early days, Paloma kept her camera on the two animals and more than once witnessed wild fights, during which Cilio clearly showed his roommate that he wasn't in the mood for closeness or play.
But Ollie just wouldn't let go and kept trying his luck!
Golden Retriever dog won't give up and wins the cat's heart
"Since day 1, Ollie wanted to play with Cilio. But Cilio just wanted to be left alone," Paloma wrote on Instagram.
"Ollie would bring Cilio his toys and didn't understand why Cilio didn't want to play with him."
Nevertheless, the Golden Retriever didn't give up and remained patient.
As time passed, the friendship between cat and dog slowly began to develop.
After the first tentative – and mainly affectionate – touches, Paloma suddenly caught her pets lying peacefully next to each other.
"And as time went on.. slowly but surely their relationship started to blossom," says the Instagrammer.
"And although they still got on each other's nerves.. they really started to love each other."
Suddenly, Paloma was no longer filming fights, but cuddly moments.
When Cilio suddenly became very ill and almost died, the Golden never left his side, not only giving his roommate love but also serving as a living hot water bottle.
Paloma realized that sometimes, as with us humans, it simply takes time for a sibling bond to form. And when it does? It's forever.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@goldenbearollie