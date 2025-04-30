Cat can't stand overenthusiastic puppy sibling, but the dog won't give up!

Georgia - When pet owner Paloma found Cilio the cat and Ollie the dog cuddled up close to each other, she was shocked to see the siblings actually getting along.

In the beginning, nobody believed that the cat and dog would ever get along © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@goldenbearollie

The pet owner had to film the encounter for posterity since, in the beginning, no one believed that the four-legged friends would ever get along.

"When we first brought our puppy home, we were warned about how our cat would react," recalls owner Paloma.

Ollie the dog was very interested in the kitty from day one and wanted to play with him.

Cilio kept the dog at a distance, however, even using his claws if necessary.

In the early days, Paloma kept her camera on the two animals and more than once witnessed wild fights, during which Cilio clearly showed his roommate that he wasn't in the mood for closeness or play.

But Ollie just wouldn't let go and kept trying his luck!