Cat captivates TikTok by being its cute kitten self
London, UK - A young cat is melting hearts on TikTok! The kitten can't do more than look cute just yet, but but it's surely figured out its most adorable looks!
The little four-legged friend named Tiramisu (known as "Misu" for short) lives with his owner Matilda in southwest London and together, they are currently conquering TikTok with their dedicated @misuandmatilda page.
One particular post by the adorable feline is captivating heaps of viewers, proving once again that the internet loves cat videos.
In the clip, which is just eight seconds long, Misu initially curiously looks at the camera. Then, he suddenly opens his little mouth for a brief moment and makes a strange face.
So what was the cat doing there? it's simple: he yawned! Doesn't sound like too impressive a feat, but it was more than enough to enchant a huge audience.
In just one week, the cute video has already amassed more than 14.7 million views and 5.1 million likes!
TikTok users love cat content
Social media users' fascination with the feline is also evident in the nearly 32,500 comments under the post. One of the top comments simply reads "CATS R SO CUTE AHHHHH," which amassed over 7,000 likes in and of itself.
Meanwhile, Matilda's been busy posting new videos of her little Misu.
In another very popular clip, the velvet paw turns into an angry kitten thanks to a camera filter. This post also collected more than 100,000 likes.
The TikTok channel of the woman and her cats has only existed since March 15, but in roughly two weeks, it has attracted 119,000 followers.
Cat fans can likely look forward to a lot more TikTok content from Misu the cat in the future!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@misuandmatilda