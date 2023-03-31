Cat captivates TikTok by being its cute kitten self

London, UK - A young cat is melting hearts on TikTok ! The kitten can't do more than look cute just yet, but but it's surely figured out its most adorable looks!

One yawn is all it takes for millions of TikTok users to fall in love with Misu the little cat. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@misuandmatilda

The little four-legged friend named Tiramisu (known as "Misu" for short) lives with his owner Matilda in southwest London and together, they are currently conquering TikTok with their dedicated @misuandmatilda page.

One particular post by the adorable feline is captivating heaps of viewers, proving once again that the internet loves cat videos.

In the clip, which is just eight seconds long, Misu initially curiously looks at the camera. Then, he suddenly opens his little mouth for a brief moment and makes a strange face.

So what was the cat doing there? it's simple: he yawned! Doesn't sound like too impressive a feat, but it was more than enough to enchant a huge audience.

In just one week, the cute video has already amassed more than 14.7 million views and 5.1 million likes!