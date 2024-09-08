Cat disapears in locked hotel room – where they find her has TikTokers shook!

Elko, Nevada - Lemons the cat had seemingly vanished into thin air in her family's hotel room. But where on earth did she finally turn up?

Her family had stopped in Nevada for just one night because they were busy moving from California to Wisconsin.

What didn't fit into their schedule was the search for their suddenly missing furry friend!

Even worse... it took 12 hours for the family to finally find Lemons.

In an interview with Newsweek, the cat's owner Hayley explained that at the beginning of the search, she thought she had been sleepwalking and had accidentally let the cat out of the room.



But no one at reception had noticed an animal, so she and her family had turned the hotel room upside down.

"We knew she was in the room, but where in the room I wasn't quite sure," Haley said.

After twelve hours of looking, everyone involved was speechless when they finally found out where Lemons had been hiding!

