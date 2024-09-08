Cat disapears in locked hotel room – where they find her has TikTokers shook!
Elko, Nevada - Lemons the cat had seemingly vanished into thin air in her family's hotel room. But where on earth did she finally turn up?
Her family had stopped in Nevada for just one night because they were busy moving from California to Wisconsin.
What didn't fit into their schedule was the search for their suddenly missing furry friend!
Even worse... it took 12 hours for the family to finally find Lemons.
In an interview with Newsweek, the cat's owner Hayley explained that at the beginning of the search, she thought she had been sleepwalking and had accidentally let the cat out of the room.
But no one at reception had noticed an animal, so she and her family had turned the hotel room upside down.
"We knew she was in the room, but where in the room I wasn't quite sure," Haley said.
After twelve hours of looking, everyone involved was speechless when they finally found out where Lemons had been hiding!
Video of sneaky "stuck" cat rescue goes viral
The kitty had squeezed herself through an extremely narrow opening in the back of a small wall cupboard next to the sink.
As this cavity was not easily accessible, Hayley's husband had no choice but to unscrew it.
Fortunately, he had his toolbox with him because of the move!
In the video, which was published in mid-July, the bottom of the cupboard finally falls down and the irritated cat falls to the ground.
Hayley told Newsweek that she was probably frightened by the long journey and wanted some peace and quiet – only to find herself stuck.
Fortunately, she was found safe and sound in the end. Plus, the clip of her rescue has been viewed over 2.2 million times and counting!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hayleyyjay