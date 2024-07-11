Cat discovers reflection for the first time in hilarious TikTok!

Have you ever caught sight of yourself in the mirror and freaked out? That's exactly what a little cat named Boomer did in a viral video that has TikTok crying tears of laughter!

Boomer the cat discovered his reflection in the mirror for the very first time! © Screenshot/TikTok/ozzyandboomer

The clip shows the tiny gray kitten during a full-blown confrontation with his own reflection.

Boomer squeaks, growls, shakes, and tries to make himself as big, fluffy, and menacing as possible, all while never taking his eyes off the fur ball staring back!

While the cat's noises are alarming, owner Jesse assured users that there was a happy ending: "Don't worry, he achieved consciousness because of this, and he's doing well."

While Boomer may not be too happy with what he's seeing, TikTokers were smitten. The video has garnered over nine million views and many enthusiastic comments.

One user described the fluffy star's intense look as "'this town is to small for us two' ahh stare."

Others agreed it was a pivotal moment in a young cat's development: "Awww yes their first mirror time. Always a spicy meeting."

Another person compared fixated on Boomer's angry squeaking, writing: "Sir your tea kettle is boiling."