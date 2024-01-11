Cat distribution system strikes again for woman mourning her elderly kitty!

Four months after her elderly cat passed away, this TikToker wasn't sure if she wanted another pet. As her viral TikTok video shows, however, "the universal cat distribution system" had other plans!

She added that some of her neighbors had seen kittens roaming around and had started feeding them.

"Sometime over [the] summer we noticed a very pregnant stray cat around our neighborhood. We think the kittens were born sometime in August," the woman, who declined to give her name, told Newsweek .

Then a tabby kitten appeared out of thin air and sat outside TikTok user @ladywiththerubberchicken 's porch!

The family also started seeing the tabby cat's black fluffy sibling lurking from the shadows! © Screenshot/TikTok/@ladywiththerubberchicken

The next night, the TikToker's 6-year-old daughter heard the kitten meowing again sat near it on the front porch: "Sure enough, the kitten climbed up the steps and sat next to our kid! My daughter then said to me, 'She chose me!'"

The family also started seeing the first cat's black fluffy sibling lurking from the shadows!

Worried that the kittens might get hit by a car if they were left to roam, the TikToker and her family devised a plan to get the little ones to safety.

"Our daughter came up with the trap idea, with a cat crate we had for our old cat that just passed away," the TikToker said.

"Within minutes, the [first] kitten ran into the crate for food and our daughter caught her." She added that catching the cat's black sibling took another few hours because the kitten was scared of them.



The tabby is now called Mew Mew and the black fluffball has been named Mohawk.