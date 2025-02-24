Cat does bonkers parkour while chasing a cicada around his apartment!
New Zealand - It's said that cats have nine lives, but the fact that they can apparently fly and climb up walls is probably news to most people.
That's why there's so much interest in Archie the cat on TikTok at the moment, as the feline from New Zealand appears to defy the laws of gravity several times in a daring viral clip captioned, "My emergency contact."
The video begins with Archie's owner giving him a nudge to go after a cicada, which then takes off and flies through the air.
The cat rushes through the hallway to catch the flying insect, performing several impressive jumps and parkour-like stunts that many a circus performer can only dream of achieving.
Archie already jumps very high under his own steam, but he can do even more with a simple trick.
By jumping onto the wall to push himself off, he reaches impressive heights!
Alas, the cicada successfully buzzes away from him.
Does Archie ever catch his prey?
Viral video shows cat's parkour skills
Archie runs up the smooth wall as if he were Spider-Cat, but gravity eventually brings him back down to earth.
The furry friend has to realize that, despite his impressive flying skills, he has a poor chance against a real flyer.
However, Archie is not discouraged – quite the opposite.
He simply changes up his tactics.
Instead of continuing to chase after the cicada, the kitty takes a break and calmly observes the insect's flight path until it becomes weaker.
As soon as the cicada touches down on the floor, Archie strikes.
The clip ends as abruptly – as the little flyer's life probably did!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rubyholland1