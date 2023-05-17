Cat doles out savage cuddle struggle and makes millions laugh on TikTok
Connecticut - She just wanted to cuddle! Cat owner Stephanie was savagely dissed by her four-legged-friend Bleu Cheese in a hilarious vial video on TikTok.
What do you do when your furry friend just doesn't want to give you any love?
You post the moment on TikTok, and get lots of love from users!
Stephanie, who is mom to two rescue cats named Mandalorian and Bleu Cheese, just wanted some snuggles before bed.
As the camera zooms in on her pet, she can be heard crying in the clip, "You're not helping! You're not being a very emotionally supportive cat."
3-year-old Bleu can then be seen fighting for the blanket, and trying to pull it off of his owner – staring her straight in the eye.
The funny moment has gone viral, with over 3.8 million views and counting.
"Emotional support animal??? Where?? Not here that’s for sure," the vid's caption reads.
Thousands have loved the interaction, commenting often with laughing-crying emojis.
Yet Stephanie dished that the moment isn't out of the ordinary for her sassy cat!
Cat Bleu Cheese stars in a viral TikTok hit
Stephanie told Newsweek this isn't anything new for the cat!
"He does this every single night," she admitted. "Before he can settle, he will proceed to the bottom of the bed and tug the blankets from me."
She also said Bleu is "a very needy, vocal and clingy cat," and is always trying "to ensure he is the center of attention."
Despite the cat's take-no-prisoners behavior, Bleu Cheese does have a friendly side.
"He sleeps in between our pillows by our head every night and demands snuggles," the owner said.
It appears that after putting up a fight, this cat does love his cuddles in the end!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@mandalorianbleucheese