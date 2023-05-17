Cat doles out savage cuddle struggle and makes millions laugh on TikTok

Connecticut - She just wanted to cuddle! Cat owner Stephanie was savagely dissed by her four-legged-friend Bleu Cheese in a hilarious vial video on TikTok .

A cat's fight for his owner's blanket has made million laugh in a viral TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mandalorianbleucheese

What do you do when your furry friend just doesn't want to give you any love?

You post the moment on TikTok, and get lots of love from users!

Stephanie, who is mom to two rescue cats named Mandalorian and Bleu Cheese, just wanted some snuggles before bed.

As the camera zooms in on her pet, she can be heard crying in the clip, "You're not helping! You're not being a very emotionally supportive cat."

3-year-old Bleu can then be seen fighting for the blanket, and trying to pull it off of his owner – staring her straight in the eye.

The funny moment has gone viral, with over 3.8 million views and counting.

"Emotional support animal??? Where?? Not here that’s for sure," the vid's caption reads.

Thousands have loved the interaction, commenting often with laughing-crying emojis.

Yet Stephanie dished that the moment isn't out of the ordinary for her sassy cat!