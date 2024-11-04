Cat eats cheese and faints – an $800 vet bill shows the surprise reason why!

Nashville, Tennessee - Joan the cat was known on TikTok for her love of cheese, until one day she passed out mid-chew! What happened, and will the kitty be cheesing again?

Joan the cat loves cheese, but maybe the cheese doesn't love her. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/averyandkeith

Avery Muether, who lives in Nashville with her cat Joan, another cat, and her husband, has been feeding her kitty small strips of cheese for a while now.

The reason? Joan regularly begged for the snack.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, the pet owner explained: "One day she begged for the cheese I was eating, she jumped up on my leg and crawled up my back to my shoulder."

"I immediately thought, 'Here is our moment to go viral, how cute!'" she added.

But disaster soon struck when one day, the cat simply fainted mid-bite.

According to Muether, Joan was unconscious for two to three seconds, before she woke up.

"She looked a little spooked for a couple of seconds and then went on begging for more cheese."

But why exactly did the cat faint, and what happened next?