Cat ends up at the animal shelter for the third time and the reason is shocking

Cumming, Georgia - JD the cat is as sweet as can be, and the reason for his abandonment came as a surprise to the animal shelter workers who came to love the kitty.

This member of the shelter staff can't understand why JD the sweet cat was handed in again. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@atlmotherofkittens

The greatest wish of animal shelter employees is that their charges will eventually find a loving home.

It is all the worse when one of the animals is returned to the facility.

In the case of JD the cat, animal rescue workers cannot understand why it just won't work out for the little guy after being adopted and then returned two times.

JD and five other adult cats were abandoned on the doorstep of Furkids Animal Shelters in Cumming in October 2023.



The beautiful gray tabby cat is described by his caretakers as a very cuddly lap cat who likes people. "He's so easy to handle, and just trusts humans so much despite everything he's been through," explains @atlmotherofkittens in a TikTok video explaining JD's situation.

"If you have a lap, he will sit in it. He just wants to love people and doesn't know what a stranger is."

This makes it all the more incomprehensible that JD has now ended up at the shelter again.

But what could the reason for his multiple returns possibly be?