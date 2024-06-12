Cat ends up at the animal shelter for the third time and the reason is shocking
Cumming, Georgia - JD the cat is as sweet as can be, and the reason for his abandonment came as a surprise to the animal shelter workers who came to love the kitty.
The greatest wish of animal shelter employees is that their charges will eventually find a loving home.
It is all the worse when one of the animals is returned to the facility.
In the case of JD the cat, animal rescue workers cannot understand why it just won't work out for the little guy after being adopted and then returned two times.
JD and five other adult cats were abandoned on the doorstep of Furkids Animal Shelters in Cumming in October 2023.
The beautiful gray tabby cat is described by his caretakers as a very cuddly lap cat who likes people. "He's so easy to handle, and just trusts humans so much despite everything he's been through," explains @atlmotherofkittens in a TikTok video explaining JD's situation.
"If you have a lap, he will sit in it. He just wants to love people and doesn't know what a stranger is."
This makes it all the more incomprehensible that JD has now ended up at the shelter again.
But what could the reason for his multiple returns possibly be?
Cat allegedly abandoned for meowing too much
According to the TikTok video, his second adopter allegedly returned him after only two hours because he "wouldn't stop meowing."
"He was just happy to not be in a cage anymore," the video's on-screen text says.
"JD is such a sweet cat and deserves a FOREVER home that will give him the love he deserves," @atlmotherofkittens continues.
"He's trying his best to get adopted... please give this sweet boy a chance."
Now the video's poster and Furkids are hoping that someone will finally be found to give the gray cat a chance to show his true personality without judgement.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@atlmotherofkittens