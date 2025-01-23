Cat gets forgotten in plane cargo hold – where did she end up?

Melbourne, Australia - A lost cat was flown back and forth between New Zealand and Australia several times in a 24-hour period after her cage was overlooked in the cargo hold.

Where in the world is Mittens the cat?

While cat mom Margot Neas waited in vain at Melbourne airport for her kitty to be unloaded from the plane, the Maine Coon involuntarily took off again.

Together with her owner, the 8-year-old cat had flown from the New Zealand city of Christchurch to Australia in mid-January as part of a family move, as reported by The Associated Press.

The flight takes almost eight hours!

After the first landing, however, the journey was far from over for Mittens – the little furry friend was accidentally overlooked in her transport box in the hold.

The Air New Zealand plane took off again shortly afterward and Mittens had to go all the way back again.

When the mishap was noticed, the ground crew in Melbourne informed the pilot about the tiny globetrotter.

After arriving in New Zealand, Mittens had to recharge her batteries and fly back to Melbourne one last time for hours.

Mittens flew the Christchurch-Melbourne route three times in one day, spending almost 24 hours in her small box.