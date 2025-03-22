Cat gets into fierce meowing battle – with himself!

Deksy the cat has an unusual habit: he's constantly complaining – about everything and everyone! Hardly a day goes by without the feline meowing his head off, so it's no wonder his owner affectionately calls him the "barking cat."

Deksy the cat had a very passionate reaction to seeing a video of himself meowing. © Screenshot/TikTok/@deksythecat

Deksy even has his own TikTok page, where he boasts nearly four million followers.

Whether it's the cat singing along to songs – including hits like Who Let the Dogs Out – or getting frustrated about a dog barking, Deksy has a very strong need to communicate.

In the cat's latest viral video, his owner showed him a recording of himself meowing.

Naturally, a confused Deksy responds the only way he knows how and gets into a fierce meow duel – with himself!

As soon as he makes a sound on the recording, the animal reacts immediately – and so the two begin to argue loudly.

"Who won the argument?" Deksy's owner asked in the comment section of the video, which has racked up over four million views.

"the cat," one viewer joked.