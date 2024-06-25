Cat goes "absolutely nuts" trying to help locked out owner back in
Basil the cat has TikTok users smitten after a viral clip showed the kitty valiantly trying to help her owner out of a particularly sticky situation!
The post, which has racked up 1.7 million views and counting, is captioned, "If only she could unlock the door."
In the video, the white-and-gray cat's owner can be heard saying, "I'm currently locked out of our apartment, and Basil is going absolutely nuts trying to help me get back in."
She continued, "I don't know who's more stressed out – me or her!"
Basil is seen in the video pawing the glass storm door frantically, trying to get at her human.
So close, yet so far!
Another video of the incident shows Basil trying to help her owner into the house via a screened-off window as well.
Eventually, the woman's boyfriend returned home, and she was let back in.
"We're reunited," Basil's owner says at last, "And all Basil cares about is dinner!"
TikTok commenters love this compassionate cat
"At least shes trying," wrote one commenter of the compassionate kitty. "My cat would have laid there gleefully."
Other users had experienced similar situations.
"I locked myself out a couple weeks ago and could hear my cats crying because I couldnt get in," one said, as another added, "I was locked out before and my cat was howling at the door lol it was pitiful."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@basilbaby90