Cat goes "absolutely nuts" trying to help locked out owner back in

Basil the cat has TikTok users smitten after a viral clip showed the kitty valiantly trying to help her owner out of a particularly sticky situation!

The post, which has racked up 1.7 million views and counting, is captioned, "If only she could unlock the door."

In the video, the white-and-gray cat's owner can be heard saying, "I'm currently locked out of our apartment, and Basil is going absolutely nuts trying to help me get back in."

She continued, "I don't know who's more stressed out – me or her!"

Basil is seen in the video pawing the glass storm door frantically, trying to get at her human.

So close, yet so far!

Another video of the incident shows Basil trying to help her owner into the house via a screened-off window as well.



Eventually, the woman's boyfriend returned home, and she was let back in.

"We're reunited," Basil's owner says at last, "And all Basil cares about is dinner!"