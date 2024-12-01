Cat goes missing for days before owners receive "miracle" call

North Lanarkshire, UK - Cara and Colin McBurnie from Scotland feared the worst when their beloved cat Beans disappeared from their home, but then, a miracle happened!

As Glasgow Live reported, the British couple were faced with every pet owner's worst nightmare after days of fruitless searching in their neighborhood.

Would Beans ever come home again? And why had he run off in the first place?

In mid-November, however, the McBurnies received an unexpected call from the organization Cats Protection.

Beans had indeed been found – just not nearby. He was over 300 miles away in the city of Coventry, West Midlands!

Kelly Ryan had noticed a new cat in her yard there, looking rather weak and apparently seeking shelter and refuge.

At first, she thought it was just a local stray, but then she realized something was wrong when the cat stayed put for days without moving.

The worried woman then contacted the animal welfare officers in her town, who scanned the kitten's microchip, and Bean's owners were quickly found.