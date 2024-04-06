Cat grabbed by snake in harrowing home incident!
Australia - The owners of a cat on Australia's Sunshine Coast had a stroke of luck when their beloved four-legged friend was nearly eaten alive by a snake.
A carpet python had already embraced the kitty and was about to set off to devour the pet in the garden behind the Australians' home.
Surveillance camera footage shows the cat's owner stepping outside at that very moment, unable to believe what she was witnessing.
Then, things escalated.
As the woman tried to persuade the snake to give up, the cat suddenly ran off – not anywhere, but straight into the house, with the python in tow.
The woman in the garden and her daughter inside both started screaming their heads off as the clip came to an end.
Snake catcher Dan Rumsey, who was called by the family to help, revealed the end of the story in a Facebook post, after his mission was over.
Cat was unharmed after frightening snake encounter
According to the report, the cat was able to free itself and did not suffer any major injuries. However, it was "very upset," said Rumsey.
Still, the four-legged friend was really lucky.
"Large pythons feed on small mammals, so small dogs and cats can fall into this category," the snake catcher said.
After the incident, Rumsey captured the python and then released it back into the wild.
