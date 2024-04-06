Cat grabbed by snake in harrowing home incident!

Australia - The owners of a cat on Australia's Sunshine Coast had a stroke of luck when their beloved four-legged friend was nearly eaten alive by a snake.

The Australian woman screamed when she saw her cat had been grabbed by a snake in her yard. © Screenshot/Facebook/Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers

A carpet python had already embraced the kitty and was about to set off to devour the pet in the garden behind the Australians' home.

Surveillance camera footage shows the cat's owner stepping outside at that very moment, unable to believe what she was witnessing.

Then, things escalated.

As the woman tried to persuade the snake to give up, the cat suddenly ran off – not anywhere, but straight into the house, with the python in tow.

The woman in the garden and her daughter inside both started screaming their heads off as the clip came to an end.

Snake catcher Dan Rumsey, who was called by the family to help, revealed the end of the story in a Facebook post, after his mission was over.