Do cats need scratching posts?

Many owners opt to get massive trees for their cats, structures which take up a lot of the room. Are cat trees and scratching posts really necessary, though?

Many people seem to believe that it is completely necessary to get your cat a set of scratching posts and, ultimately, a luxurious cat tree. Is this actually necessary, and what alternatives are there?

Scratching posts are not a totally necessary addition to a cat-filled home. © Unsplash/Madalyn Cox Scratching posts and cat trees are a mainstay for cat fans who want to provide the most comfortable and luxurious home for their furry friends. Yet, these huge structures can be incredibly overbearing, taking up an extraordinary amount of space and not looking particularly gorgeous. Are such cat scratching posts necessary? Cats Pregnant cat breaks into a home to give birth in the Air Conditioning during heat wave Does your kitty need a tree and, if not, what are some alternatives that you could opt for instead?

Does my cat need a scratching post?

It is perfectly possible for your cat to have a lovely and happy life without a scratching post or cat tree. The issue, ultimately, is more about you than it is about your cat. Do you want your cat scratching your furniture? Do you live in a small apartment with no back garden? These are the sorts of questions that define whether you should or shouldn't have a cat tree. Scrolling across the web and searching for a definitive answer, you'll probably find countless pieces screaming out about how scratching posts are a basic piece of equipment that every cat owner should have. These posts make good points but ultimately come to the wrong conclusion Cats use such trees for climbing, playing, romping, sleeping, hiding, and scratching. As a result, what's important is your cat's ability to do all of these things rather than the tree itself. There are plenty of ways to allow your cat the space and opportunity to run, climb, scratch, and romp – and they don't all involve buying a giant cat tree. Ultimately, a cat tree or scratching post is great for providing an indoor cat with an opportunity to run around and play, can be a great place for them to sleep, and helps reduce the damage to your furniture. It isn't entirely necessary, though.

What is the best scratching post or cat tree?

There is a vast assortment of different cat trees and scratching posts, each of which is a great option for a different reason. Base your decision not only on the number of cats you have but on the size and temperament of those cats. For the most part, scratching posts are not particularly expensive, so don't be afraid of getting more than one. You don't want a small and flimsy tower for a big and bulky kitty, and if your cat likes to scratch your furniture, getting a number of smaller scratching posts and distributing them throughout your house might be a great idea. Make your decision not based on brand or bulk, but on what your cat likes – if your kitty likes hammocks, for example, get one which features a hammock!

Why do cats need scratching posts?

Your cat doesn't need a scratching post, but it is a great help if you want to keep it exercised and happy. Ultimately, your kitty just needs to move, play, and relax, and these are tasks that can quickly and easily be served by a high quality cat tree combined with a number of scratching posts scattered around the house. Here are the main reasons why your cat should have a scratching post or cat tree: To help keep their claws well groomed

To help communication with other cats and humans

To designate their territory through the sweat glands on their feet

To play on, in the case of a cat tree

To explore, in the case of a cat tree

To sleep on, in the case of a cat tree Ultimately, it is best to remember that your cat is an adorable little critter, but is not as simple as you may think. Watch its behaviors, learn from it, and provide what it needs when it needs it.

Do outdoor cats need scratching posts?

If your cat goes outside, it's still not a bad idea to have an indoor cat tree. © 123RF/Ysbrandcosijn If you are letting your cat outside, scratching posts are pretty pointless, but cat trees are still useful. This is because your cat will have scratched its claws on a ton of tree trunks, and will have climbed all over the branches. Such behaviors help to calm them down and use up the energy that often gets pent up when they are kept exclusively inside. Of course, your cat still needs somewhere to sleep, and may still need to scratch every now and again when it is inside. As a result, we would very much recommend still having an inside cat tree ready for your kitty.

How many scratching posts does a cat need?

In general, we would recommend having a scratching post or cat tree in every room of your house if it's an inside cat. This is to make it as easy as possible for your feline friend to get on with the things it needs to do. Your kitty is going to want to scratch, climb, and have fun, so it's best to be prepared for this in every room rather than watch Aunty Doris' favorite vase get knocked onto the floor.

There are many options for people who don't have the space for a massive cat tree. © 123rf/detry

Alternatives to scratching posts

Your cat needs to be able to scratch on things, as it is a vitally important aspect of their grooming process. The problem, of course, is that you don't want them to ruin your furniture while doing so. This is where scratching posts and cat trees come into the picture! Of course, there are those among us who can hardly warrant the space for a massive cat tree. As a result, they need to figure out a few alternative options to allow their cat to scratch without either ruining the furniture or having to fill a small space with large scratching posts. So here are a few alternatives to scratching posts and cat trees: A great and textured scratching mat

A scratching rug specifically designed to withstand a cat's claws

There are many great cat boards out there

Cat barrels might sound strange, but they work